Honda Opens New BigWing Outlet in Bengaluru

Ushering in a new era of differentiated immersive experience to premium motorcycle customers across the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated an all-new premium motorcycle sales & service outlet – Honda BigWing in Bengaluru (Karnataka).

Located at 30/29, MIG-II, KHB Colony, Gandhinagar Extn, Yelahanka, Bengaluru - 530064, the facility aims to elevate the riding spirit amongst new as well as prospective customers.

Expanding their last mile presence to cater to the aspirational customers, the differentiated BigWing can be now experienced at more than 130 operational touchpoints. After the inauguration of the new outlet in Bengaluru, the company now operates total 12 outlets in Karnataka with exciting premium offerings from HMSI.