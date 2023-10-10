Honda H'ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS Hue Edition Launched

Honda has launched the H'ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS Hue Edition in India ahead of the upcoming festive season. Customers can now book these motorcycles at their nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon across the country.

The new H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition blends Honda’s iconic styling ethos with a timeless design. On the other hand, CB350RS New Hue Edition is an ideal example of great amalgamation between contemporary style and superior stance. The styling quotient of both these retro motorcycles is further enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (round LED headlamp, LED winkers and LED tail lamp).

Honda is offering the H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition in a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme. It gets new body graphics and Legacy Edition badge on the fuel tank which is inspired from the legendary CB350 of 1970s. The CB350RS New Hue Edition features new Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metalic paint schemes with attractive tank graphics and stripes on both wheels & fenders. It also gets body colour rear grab handles and headlight cover.

The Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition has been attractively priced at Rs. 2,16,356 and the CB350RS New Hue Edition will retail at Rs. 2,19,357 (ex-showroom, Delhi).