Honda H’ness CB350 to Launch as Honda GB350 in Japan Soon

The Honda H’ness CB 350 will be sold under the moniker Honda GB350 in Japan. The new retro-modern motorcycle is scheduled to be launched in the Land of the Rising Sun on 22 April 2021.

The Honda H’ness CB350 made its global debut here in India last year. Being a premium product, it is sold via Honda’s BigWing dealerships in the country. Perhaps, considering the growing popularity of the CB350 in the Indian market, Honda has decided to introduce this model in its home country, too, where it will be rebadged and sold as the Honda GB350.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB 350 Exhaust Note Comparo

Honda has recently released a press statement in which it confirmed that the H’ness CB350 will be called the GB350 in the Japanese market. The company also announced that it will launch the new motorcycle in Japan on 22 April 2021. The GB350 will be priced at JPY 550,000 which converts to INR 3.64 lakh. For reference, the H’ness CB350 in India is available at a starting price of INR 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In Japan, customers would have three colour choices with the Honda GB350 - Matt Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red, and Matt Pearl Morion Black. In the Indian market, the DLX variant of the motorcycle is available in 3 single-tone colours - Precious Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, and Pearl Night Star Black - whereas the DLX Pro variant has 3 dual-tone paint schemes namely Matte Steel Black Metallic With Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic With Virtuous White, and Pearl Night Star Black With Spear Silver Metallic.

As for the features and specifications, the Honda GB350 are H’ness CB350 are very similar to each other. Some of the key elements include:

Full-LED lighting

Semi-digital instrument console

Relaxed riding position

Retro-modern styling

Alloy wheels

348cc single-cylinder engine

20PS at 5500rpm and 29Nm at 3000rpm

5-speed gearbox

Honda is aiming to sell 4,500 units of the GB350 in the Japanese market annually. We wouldn’t be surprised if the company also introduces the CB350RS, the sportier version of the H’ness CB350, in its home country.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.