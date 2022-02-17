Honda H'ness CB350 & CB350RS Now Available at CSD Stores

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that the Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS will now be available at Canteen Store Departments (CSD) stores across the country. These middleweight motorcycles from the Honda BigWing product range are introduced for the first time at 35 CSD Depots.

Speaking on this special occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda 2Wheelers India shares a long-term alliance with Indian defence community. We take pride in serving them with our quality products & after-sales service. Celebrating the 75th year of independence, we are delighted to make our new BigWing motorcycles - H’ness CB350 & CB350RS at CSD network across India. Availability at CSD approved special price makes it convenient for the defence personnel and CSD beneficiaries to buy their favourite Honda 350cc motorcycle and start their exciting new ride.”

Buying process for CSD beneficiaries

Ensuring a convenient and hassle-free buying experience, personnel can log on to https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/ for CSD portal registration, dealer selection and choose their favourite model. Once the availability is confirmed by the selected dealer, personnel can upload dealer documents (availability certificate & proforma invoice) and customer documents (canteen card, KYC, payment transfer details etc.) after which the digital copy of the Local Supply Order (LSO) is issued.