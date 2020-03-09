Honda to export middleweight bike from India - Report

Earlier reports have suggested that Honda seems to be interested in revising its line-up for India by adding some new motorcycles. These would be middleweight bikes that would help the brand to have its presence in the segment. Right now, it sells only one middleweight bike here - the CBR650R. There is a plan to launch more economical, 500 cc bikes.

As of now, Honda hasn’t disclosed any details regarding which 500 cc motorcycles would it bring to India. But we do have information that these bikes are already on sale in some international markets. So, we are expecting that they would be the Rebel 500, CBR500R, CB500X, and CB500X. They all are based on the same 500cc platform and mount the same 471 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine.

Another report tells us that apart from launching multiple 500 cc bikes in the country, Honda will also manufacture one of those bikes in India with 100% localisation. This will help the brand to compete aggressively in this segment by having a relatively affordable price tag. Which bike will that be, remains a mystery for now.

Now, there’s a new development which indicates that apart from manufacturing a middleweight bike in India with 100% localisation, Honda is also exploring the possibilities of exporting this product to other countries.

Speaking about the same with our colleagues at Fastbikes India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's Senior VP of sales and marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, shared that Honda has its production facilities spread in over 30 countries. For the global market, the company decides which models need to be sourced from which country.

Each country has its own regulation norms. So, there are countries which the company can export to while it can’t in some other countries. For example, Honda would only be able to export, let’s say the middleweight bike from India to markets like the US and Japan post-2023 because of their very strict regulation norms.

In other news, Honda has recently launched its all-new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. It is also planning to launch its track-oriented CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in the country within a year.

