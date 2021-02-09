For the month of February, Honda Cars India has announced lucrative deals on its select BS6 models. The company has listed all the details on its official website revealing benefits which are applicable on models like Amaze, City, WR-V, and the Jazz. The offers are also applicable on special editions of the WR-V and the Amaze. Offers are subject to variant, grade and location and it may vary by the model or by variants. All the offers are valid till February 28, 2021, or till the stocks last.

On the Amaze compact sedan, Honda is offering a maximum discount of up to INR 26,900 that includes a cash discount of up to INR 12,500 or FOC accessories worth INR 14,497 along with exchange benefit of up to INR 12,500. However, the MY20 Amaze is available with a total discount of up to INR 41,106 inclusive of a cash discount of up to INR 15,000 or FOC accessories worth INR 18,106, extended warranty worth INR 12,000 and car exchange bonus of INR 10,000.

In addition to this, Honda is also offering benefits of up to INR 15,000 and up to INR 27,000 on the Amaze Special edition and Amaze exclusive edition. The Amaze Special edition can be availed with a cash discount of up to INR 7,000 or exchange benefits worth INR 15,000. Similarly, the Amaze Exclusive edition is available with a cash discount of up to INR 12,000 and exchange bonus of INR 15,000. The Japanese carmaker is offering the 2021 Honda City sedan with benefits of up to INR 10,000. However, the 2020 model year car is available with a cash discount of INR 10,000 or FOC accessories worth INR 10,978 and car exchange benefit of INR 20,000, bringing the total amount to INR 30,978.

Similarly, the 2020 Honda WR-V is also available with total benefits of up to INR 44,427 including cash discount of up to INR 25,000 or FOC accessories worth INR 29,427 and exchange benefits of up to INR 15,000. On the flip side, the 2021 model comes with offers worth INR 32,527, which includes a cash discount of INR 15,000 or FOC accessories worth INR 17,248. There's also a discount on car exchange worth INR 15,000. The Exclusive Edition of the WR-V is listed with total benefits of up to INR 25,000 inclusive of cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and INR 15,000 respectively.

Finally, the 2020 Honda Jazz premium hatchback is listed on the official website with a total discount of INR 44,365. It comprises a cash discount of up to INR 25,000 and FOC accessories worth INR 29,365 along with an exchange bonus of INR 15,000. Buyers can also avail cash discount of INR 15,000 or FOC accessories worth INR 17,248 along with exchange bonus of INR 15,000 on the 2021 model year Jazz.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.