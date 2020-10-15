Honda Amaze Special Edition launched, gets few added features

Honda has launched the new Amaze Special Edition in the Indian market right before the festive season in the country commences. The latest model is based on the S variant of the subcompact sedan and gets a few added features that freshen up things a bit and make the overall package that much more desirable.

Speaking about the new Honda Amaze Special Edition, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President, Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said:

The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest-selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers.

What’s new?

The Honda Amaze Special Edition comes with new graphics that tend to kill the boredom on the car’s side profile. The company has also slapped on a ‘Special Edition’ badge at the rear to differentiate this variant from the other ones. Perhaps, this also helps in increasing the overall premium-ness of the car by a slight margin. What do you think?

Nothing else new has been added on the outside, however, step inside the Amaze Special Edition and you will be welcomed by a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This is certainly one of the best features of the new car and should be appreciated by the buyers. Another addition in the Honda Amaze Special Edition interior is a sliding armrest that should enhance the overall comfort for the front occupants. Honda has also used stylish seat covers.

Price

The Honda Amaze Special Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. You can also pick between the manual transmission and CVT options. The prices for the petrol variant start at INR 7.0 lakh* and goes all the way up to INR 7.90 lakh*. On the other hand, the diesel variant of the new car is available at a starting price of INR 8.30 lakh* and its top-end model will set you back by INR 9.10 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom