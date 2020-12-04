Check Out These Amazing Year-End Discounts On Honda Cars

The festive season may be over but carmakers are again rolling out great deals on their models as year-end discounts. Manufacturers will be looking to draw as many customers into showrooms to clear up their inventories before the year ends. The particular case in this point is Honda who has some amazing offers to be availed on almost its entire lineup. There are Honda discounts of up to INR 2.5 lakh that can be availed on the BS6 models and these include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and extended warranty as well.

These are the following models that Honda is offering benefits on as part of year-end discounts - Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, new-gen City and the Civic. Interestingly, Honda is even offering discounts on the Amaze Special Edition, Amaze Exclusive Edition and WR-V Exclusive Edition which were introduced as special edition models for the festive season. These Honda discounts are only valid up to December 31, 2020 or till stocks last. It must also be noted that the offers can vary by model or variants as they are also location-specific.

The BS6 Honda Amaze is available with total benefits of up INR 37,000, applicable for both the petrol and diesel versions. That includes a cash discount of INR 15,000 along with an exchange benefit of up to INR 10,000. It also includes extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year worth INR 12,000. The Amaze Special Edition is available with benefits of up INR 15,000 which includes a cash discount of INR 7,000 and an exchange bonus of up to INR 8,000. The Exclusive Edition of the Amaze is meanwhile available with benefits of up to INR 27,000, which includes cash discount and exchange benefit of up to INR 12,000 and INR 15,000 respectively.

Moving on the BS6 Jazz, you can grab benefits of up to INR 40,000. This includes a cash discount and exchange benefit of INR 25,000 and INR 15,000 respectively. Even the new-gen Honda City can be had with benefits of up to INR 30,000. This discount can however only be availed as an exchange scheme and there are no cash discounts on offer. Both the petrol and diesel versions of the WR-V are again available with benefits of up to INR 40,000 which includes a cash discount and exchange benefit of INR 25,000 and INR 15,000 respectively.

The WR-V Exclusive Edition can be had with a cash discount of INR 10,000 and car exchange discount of INR 15,000, total benefits thus amounting to INR 25,000. As ever, Honda has the biggest discount on both the petrol and diesel versions of the Civic sedan. The petrol versions of the Civic can be had with cash discounts of INR 1 lakh across all variants. Meanwhile, diesel versions of the Civic are available with a massive discount of up to INR 2.5 lakh. Even if you missed out on the festive season, you can still buy your favorite Honda car with these amazing Honda discounts on offer.

