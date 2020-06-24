The 2020 Hyundai Elantra BS6 Diesel has been launched in India. It is available in two variants - SX and SX(O) - and has a starting price of INR 18.70 lakh*.

2020 Hyundai Elantra BS6 Diesel Specs

Both the variants of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra BS6 Diesel draw power from an updated 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine which has been tuned to produce 115 PS of maximum power at 4,000 rpm. The peak torque of 250 Nm kicks in at 1,500-2,750 rpm. The Elantra Diesel SX BS6 has a 6-speed manual transmission whereas the Elantra Diesel SX(O) comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Speaking at the launch of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra BS6 Diesel, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said:

Hyundai Elantra is a true global sedan and finest expression of authentic design by Hyundai Motor Studio. As a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, Hyundai has been leading the way with cleaner & efficient technologies such as our line-up of BS6 powertrains. We are enhancing customer delight on ELANTRA with the addition of Fun to Drive & Powerful 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 Powertrains.

2020 Hyundai Elantra BS6 Diesel Features

The new 2020 Hyundai Elantra BS6 Diesel is based on the company’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language. While the front fascia is dominated by the hexagonal grille and sharp quad-projector LED headlamps, the alluring LED taillamp clusters are the showstoppers at the rear end. On the inside, the new Elantra BS6 Diesel feels similar to its petrol-powered counterpart. There’s an ample amount of space for all the occupants. The dual-tone interior theme somehow enhances the luxuriousness of the cabin.

Some of the other key features include:

New instrument cluster

Hyundai Blue Link connectivity feature that supports voice recognition, location-based services, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more

Dual-zone climate control

10-way power-adjustable driver seat

Electric sunroof

2020 Hyundai Elantra BS6 Diesel Price & Variants

Model (Diesel) Price* 2020 Hyundai Elantra SX INR 18.70 lakh 2020 Hyundai Elantra SX(O) INR 20.65 lakh

In other news, Hyundai has also revised the prices of the existing petrol variants of the Elantra BS6. Following is the updated price list.

Model (Petrol) Price* 2020 Hyundai Elantra SX MT INR 17.60 lakh 2020 Hyundai Elantra SX AT INR 18.70 lakh 2020 Hyundai Elantra SX(O) AT INR 19.55 lakh

*Ex-showroom, Delhi