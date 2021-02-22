Check Out Honda CB350RS Features in Walkaround Video

The Honda CB350RS has been recently launched in the Indian market. Just like the Honda H’ness CB350, it will also be sold via the company’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country. With the new motorcycle, Honda has tried to provide a sportier option in its CB lineup to the customers. So, how sporty is the CB350RS actually is? Let’s check out its features in this walkaround video.

Honda CB350RS Features

Several parts and features of the CB350RS are similar to those of the H’ness CB350 as the former is inspired by the latter. However, Honda has implemented certain elements that give the new CB its own identity. The front of the motorcycle comes with a familiar round LED headlight which now gets an external ring. The front fork boots not only protect the forks from unwanted dirt and debris but also make the CB350RS look bolder and more masculine from the front.

The front fender is finished in matte black for a sportier visual appearance. The turn signals are flatter and sleeker when compared to those of the H’ness CB350. They go well with this motorcycle’s overall aesthetics. We can see the “CB350RS” logo on the side panels as well as a plastic addition to the saree guard. Honda calls the saddle here a tuck and roll seat which has been designed keeping in mind the somewhat sportier riding stance of the motorcycle.

Unlike the H’ness CB350, the exhaust of the CB350RS is blacked-out and also more upswept for a sportier look. However, Honda has included a chrome heat shield for the missing bling. The side profile is also enhanced by the cool-looking and neatly designed pillion grab rail. The rear end of the CB350RS features a sleek LED taillamp which is in sync with the sleeker LED blinkers.

The new Honda CB350RS uses wide pattern tyres that do look stylish and should be able to provide a decent amount of grip in mild off-road conditions. How well do they perform on the tarmac? Well, we’ll have to test that. As for the instrument cluster, it is the same semi-digital unit that we’ve experienced on the H’ness CB350, however, it lacks Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS). So no smartphone connectivity option. In fact, Honda has also excluded the USB charging socket.

Honda CB350RS Price

While the Honda CB350RS does not have any variants as such, it is available in two colour options. The monotone shade has been priced at INR 1.96 lakh* whereas the more attractive and premium-looking dual-tone colour will set you back by INR 1.98 lakh*.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom