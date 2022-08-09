Honda CB300F Launched at Rs 2.25 lakh - The Formidable Streetfighter

Honda CB300F has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Formidable Streetfighter is available for booking at Honda BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB300F is powered by a 293cc Oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC engine that allows for an aggressive yet hassle-free city riding as well as long-distance touring. With as many as 10 new patent applications, CB300F distinguishes itself from the crowd with path-breaking innovation in terms of both design & technology.

The motorcycle comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control, dual-channel ABS, assist and slipper clutch, and full-LED lighting. There is a wide 150 mm rear tyre, a 5-step adjustable monoshock, and golden USD front forks.

The new CB300F will be available in three color options Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red in two variants - Deluxe & Deluxe Pro. Price starts at Rs 2,25,900 for Deluxe and Rs. 2,28,900 for Deluxe Pro respectively (ex-showroom, New Delhi).