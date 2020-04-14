The Honda CB Hornet 160R and Honda X-Blade have been discontinued in India. Both the motorcycles have been removed from the company’s official website.

Honda, one of the leading two-wheeler companies in India, has taken down all the models it hasn't upgraded to BS6, including the CB Hornet 160R and the X-Blade. This could mean that the company has either discontinued these products or would bring their BS6-compliant versions at a later stage, perhaps, once the current COVID-19 pandemic situation normalises and the nationwide lockdown is lifted. For now, the Indian Govt has extended the lockdown until at least 3 May 2020 to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The Honda CB Hornet 160R was launched in India in December 2015. The motorcycle was updated in 2018 with new features like an LED headlamp, hazard lamp function, refreshed digital instrumentation with blue backlight, new graphics and colours. Honda had also added a single-channel ABS. The CB Hornet 160R used a 162.71 cc single-cylinder engine that produced 15 PS of power and 14.5 Nm of torque.

The Honda X-Blade made its debut at the Auto Expo 2018 and went on sale a month later. It was one of the most dynamic-looking motorcycles in its segment. It featured an aggressive styling with a full-LED headlight, sharp fuel tank extensions, sporty tail section. The taillight and the pillion grab rails of the motorcycle were unique. The X-Blade was powered by a 162.71 cc single-cylinder engine. It was a BS4-compliant mill which made 13.93 BHP of power and 13.9 Nm of torque.

Apart from the CB Hornet 160R and X-Blade, the Honda CBR 250R has also been axed in India. The Honda Aviator and Honda Grazia have also been taken down from the company’s official website.