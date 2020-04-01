Honda BR-V discontinued in India - IAB Report

Honda has discontinued the BR-V in India. The “Be Ready Vehicle” wasn't upgraded to meet the more stringent, BS6 emission norms.

Honda had introduced the BR-V in December 2015 and launched it in India shortly after, in May 2016. The pseudo-SUV didn't achieve much success in India. In 2019, only 2,857 units were sold in the whole year. In 2018, 7,140 units were sold. This means that not only were the annual sales abysmal last year but also they were remarkably lower than in the preceding year.

Internationally, Honda offered the BR-V in 5- and 7-seat versions. In India, though, it used to offer it in only the 7-seat version. Projector headlamps with LED position lamp, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail light guide, leather upholstery, paddle shifters and 7-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation were some of the main features of the BR-V sold in India

The Honda BR-V came with two engine options in India, a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol unit and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit. The naturally aspirated petrol engine produced 119 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,600 rpm. It was linked to a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The turbocharged diesel engine developed 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. It was paired with a 6-speed MT. The fuel economy rating was 15.4 km/l (petrol-MT)/16 km/l (petrol-CVT)/21.9 km/l (diesel-MT).

The Honda BR-V was available in India in E, S, V, V CVT and VX trims, with prices starting at INR 9,52,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is highly unlikely that India will get a new generation Honda BR-V. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.