Honda BigWing Showroom Opens in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has inaugurated its premium big bike business vertical, the Honda BigWing, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The outlet is located at Bajreshwari Automobile Pvt. Ltd. VPO Ghurkari Khas Tehsil, Distt. Kangra - Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the inauguration of Honda BigWing in Kangra, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customers. We are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Kangra. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Kangra and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from H’ness CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda. Beginning January, bookings for the recently launched CB300R have also started across all BigWing & BigWing Topline dealerships in India.

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customers’ product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website is available for all detailed information.