Honda BigWing Premium Motorcycle Outlet Now in Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has inaugurated its premium big bike business vertical - the Honda BigWing - in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Hoshiarpur, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. We are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Hoshiarpur. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Hoshiarpur and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles."

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has also opened a BigWing outlet in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Noteworthy, that now one can experience the differentiated Silver Wings Experience at more than 80 operational touchpoints across India.

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from CB300R, H’ness CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.