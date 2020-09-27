Honda Aviator modified into a 'wicked' looking ride, video and pictures inside

The Honda Aviator has always been regarded as a sophisticated and premium option among the breed of 110cc scooters. However, an Instagram user by the name of Naeem Sadana has transformed his Honda Aviator into something which can be termed as ‘wicked’ and ‘outrageous’.

The modifications done by the user to his Honda Aviator are purely limited to cosmetic changes and add-ons, without any single upgrade to its basic powertrain and chassis. This particular Honda Aviator has got a complete black finish for all the components, including the alloy wheels, rear pillion grab rail front apron garnish. Even the turn indicators are tinted in an all-black theme, which do house LED blinkers at both front and rear.

This customized Honda Aviator has got some noteworthy add-ons too. At the front, it has got a dual projector headlamp setup and a single-sided LED fog lamp near the front mudguard, which is of a Hero Maestro. Just below the headlamp setup, this modified Honda Aviator gets sharp looking C-shaped faux air vents, which also sport slim LED strips.

The back portion of the front apron also gets an integrated 12V charging socket as well as a fake nitro charger cylinder, the latter of which is just a gimmick, and doesn’t aid to its performance. Adding to it, this modified Honda Aviator gets a few stickers to its side body panels, which accentuate its outrageous appeal. Just adjacent to the instrument console, this Aviator also gets an add-on cylindrical aftermarket tachometer.

However, as said above, this customized Honda Aviator doesn’t get any change to its basic chassis and engine. The Honda Aviator, which has been discontinued by Honda prior to the commencement of BS-6 era, used to get the same four stroke, single cylinder, air cooled, 109.2cc engine from the Honda Activa. This engine used to produce a maximum power output of 8.1 PS and a peak torque output of 8.94 Nm.

Video and images courtesy - Spunky Rider 22