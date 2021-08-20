Honda Amaze Facelift - What's New? - Exterior, Interior, Engine, Price

The Honda Amaze facelift has been recently launched in the Indian market. To lure in customers and bring some freshness to the product, Honda has implemented certain changes to the updated model of the sedan. What are they? Let’s check’em out.

Honda Amaze Facelift Exterior

The biggest changes in the Honda Amaze facelift have been made to the exterior. At the front, we have a new grille that is sleeker than before and also accompanied by two horizontal chrome slats at the bottom. Honda has also tweaked the front bumper and added chrome garnishing and fitted LED fog lamps.

The Honda Amaze facelift features automatic LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. We also have some chrome treatment on the door handles. The side profile of the updated sedan is also enhanced by the set of 15-in diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear end flaunts new C-shaped LED taillights. The chrome touches on the rear bumper are also a nice touch.

Honda Amaze Facelift Interior

The interior of the Honda Amaze facelift is mostly the same, however, some changes have been made. For instance, chrome treatment on AC vent knobs, dust, and pollen filter. The gear lever knob is wrapped in leather and there are some silver accents on the dashboard. The updated model also features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Honda Amaze Facelift Engine

The Honda Amaze facelift gets no mechanical changes. Engine options include a 1.2L petrol (90 HP, 110 Nm) with 5-speed MT or CVT and a 1.5L diesel that produces 100 HP and 200 Nm with the 5-speed MT and 80 HP and 160 Nm with the CVT.

Honda Amaze Facelift Price

There are 3 variants of the Honda Amaze facelift - E, S, and VX. The pricing starts at INR 6.32 lakh for the base model and goes all the way up to INR 11.15 lakh for the top-end variant. It is to be noted that the addition of new features varies depending on the variant.

All prices are ex-showroom