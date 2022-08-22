Honda Activa Premium Edition Launched With Multiple New Features

Honda has just made its best-selling scooter even more appealing with the launch of the Activa Premium Edition. As the name suggests, the new model comes with multiple new premium features that should be able to woo even more customers.

Honda Activa Premium Edition Features

The scooter flaunts a golden Honda mark on the front cover with golden garnish, a 3D golden ‘Activa’ emblem, and premium edition stripes on the sides. Thus, announcing its prominent arrival on the streets both from the side and front angles.

Furthermore, the cafe brown hues on the inner covers along with saddle brown seats lend a sophisticated & premium look to the overall appeal of this edition. Elevating its style factor with golden colored wheels, the Honda Activa Premium Edition further sustains the overall tone with blacked out-front suspension & engine cover.

The Honda Activa Premium Edition is available in 3 colour options - Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. As for the pricing, it retails at Rs 75,400 (ex-showroom).