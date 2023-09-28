Honda Activa Limited Edition Scooter Introduced in India

Honda Activa Limited Edition has been introduced in India. Attractively priced at Rs. 80,734 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new scooter promises an unmatched package of sophistication with functional design and superior riding experience. Bookings are now open and it will be available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country for a limited period.

Carrying forward its iconic design identity, the Honda Activa Limited Edition further amplifies India’s most loved scooter’s style persona with enhanced dark colour theme and black chrome elements, first time on an HMSI product, along with striking stripes on the body panels. The Activa 3D emblem gets premium black chrome garnish while the rear grab rail also gets a body color dark finish.

Meticulously crafted for new-age young buyers, the Honda Activa Limited Edition boasts two attractive colour shades: Matte Steel Black Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. Further enhancing the overall convenience factor, it now gets alloy wheels in the DLX variant as well while the top-spec variant features Honda’s revolutionary Smart Key. At the heart of the Activa Limited Edition lies a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that develops 5.77 kW power and 8.90 Nm of torque.

The Honda Activa Limited Edition has been priced from Rs. 80,734 (ex-showroom, Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on this scooter.

