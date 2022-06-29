How Many 2Wheelers Honda Has Sold in West Bengal Since 2001

Can you guess the total number of two-wheelers Honda has sold in West Bengal since 2001?

In 2001, Honda began operations with its maiden two-wheeler - the Honda Activa. It took the brand 17 years to delight its first 10 lakh customers in the eastern state.

Delighting its valued customers with more than 3 times the speed, Honda has now successfully doubled its customers in West Bengal by adding the recent 10 lakh customers in the last 5 years.

Noteworthy, with the Honda Activa 6G and Honda Shine leading the 2Wheeler demand in West Bengal, Honda now gives joy of riding to over 20 lakh customers in the state.

Thanking the customers for this landmark feat, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are delighted with this milestone in West Bengal state. On behalf of HMSI, I thank our customers in the state for reposing their trust in HMSI’s quality & service. The growth recovery in two-wheeler demand will allow us to serve our customers even better as we make further in-roads into the state with enhanced customer experience. Moving ahead, HMSI’s expanding line of products will continue to deliver on its promise of top-notch riding experience for two-wheeler community.”