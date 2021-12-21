Honda 2Wheelers Installs 2nd Wind Turbine System in Gujarat

Reducing its dependence on non-renewable resources by leveraging hybrid energy systems (wind & solar), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated its 2nd wind turbine system in Bhanvad (Dwarka district, Gujarat), around 350 km from the company’s Vithalapur plant.

Built with an investment of INR 176 million, Honda will now produce a total of 4.7 MW wind energy including its first wind turbine system (2 MW capacity) installed in Radhanpur (Patan district, Gujarat) last year.

Noteworthy, HMSI will now meet over 50% of total energy requirements at its 4 manufacturing plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) & Vithalapur (Gujarat) from renewable energy resources.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “As a company aware of its responsibility towards the society, now and in the future, energy security is a key focus area for us at Honda. By reducing our thermal power consumption, HMSI is moving closer towards Honda’s long-term environmental vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The inauguration of our second wind turbine in Gujarat is yet another step towards reducing the environmental impact of our products and business activities. We continue to remain committed in our efforts towards protecting the natural environment.”

Further broadening its approach towards renewable energy, Honda 2Wheelers India is consistently investing in sustainable resources for power generation. Generating close to 66 MW of electricity every year, all HMSI manufacturing facilities across India harness renewable energy sources for meeting the company’s diverse energy requirements.