Honda 2Wheelers Inaugurates its 1st Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan

Committed to Skill India Mission, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.(HMSI) has inaugurated its 1st Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan in collaboration with the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Jodhpur. The new centre will empower local youth with job-oriented technical skill training in the city.

HMSI’s Skill Enhancement Centre at ITI Jodhpur has a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure to give practical training to students on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance and repair. On completion of the one-year training program, HMSI will also provide support for recruitment opportunities for successful candidates at HMSI dealerships.

The inauguration was held in the august presence of Shri Hitesh Kumar Garg, (Deputy Director, Department of Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Shiv Ratan Mandhana (Chairman, Institute Management Committee, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Indra Ram Genwa (Principal, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Sudhir Vyas (Vice-Principal, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Rajnish Mittal (Deputy General Manager, Customer Service Technology & Customer Relations, HMSI), Mr Saravjeet Chauhan (Division Head North – Customer Service, HMSI) and other dignitaries from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

On this initiative, Mr Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President - Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Fulfilling our commitment to up-skill local youth and enhance their employability, we are proactively supporting the Skill India Mission to empower Indian youth. The BS-VI emission norms have raised the demand for skilled technical manpower in the automobile sector. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students could not get hands-on practical training. HMSI’s first Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan at Jodhpur will provide an improved facility to recoup for practical training while ensuring all safety protocols. Further, we will continue to inaugurate more centres in other parts of the country.”