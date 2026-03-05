Volvo Boosts EX60 Production as Demand Surges in Europe

Volvo Cars is ramping up production plans for the fully electric Volvo EX60 ahead of the 2026 model year after witnessing strong early demand in key European markets such as Sweden and Germany.

According to Volvo, order interest for the EX60 has already exceeded the early response received by the Volvo EX30 when it was globally revealed in 2023 — despite the EX30 being positioned in a lower-priced, high-volume segment.

At present, order books for the EX60 are open only in European markets, while customer orders in the United States are expected to begin later this spring.

To meet the rising demand, Volvo is also in discussions with labour unions about keeping its Volvo Torslanda Plant operational for an additional week during the summer — something that would mark the first such move in the company’s history.

While production capacity is being increased, Volvo says it will follow a careful and gradual ramp-up strategy to maintain high quality standards. Customer vehicle production is scheduled to begin next month.

The EX60, unveiled in late January, is priced similarly to the brand’s popular Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid. Volvo claims the new electric SUV will offer class-leading driving range along with fast-charging capabilities, positioning it as a key model in the company’s expanding EV portfolio.