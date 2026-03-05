Renault Austral, Espace & Rafale Get Smarter Tech Upgrades

Renault has rolled out a series of technology upgrades for its upper-range models — the Renault Austral, Renault Espace and Renault Rafale. The updates focus on improving in-car connectivity, charging convenience and driver monitoring, and are now available to order in France.

One of the headline additions is a new Qi2-standard wireless phone charger. Renault says it is among the first automakers to adopt the latest charging standard, which uses a magnetic ring system to ensure faster and more stable charging while preventing overheating.

Connectivity also gets a boost through a new package developed with Airnity. From 2026, the vehicles will feature integrated internet access for the infotainment system, including 2GB of data per month for three years.

Another major upgrade involves voice interaction. Google’s Gemini AI assistant will replace Google Assistant through an over-the-air update, bringing a more conversational experience for drivers.

Renault has also introduced a new driver attention monitoring system that uses an A-pillar camera to detect fatigue or discomfort. If a problem is detected, the system can safely bring the vehicle to a stop while activating the hazard lights.

A new Smart driving mode has also been added, automatically adjusting between Eco, Comfort and Sport modes based on driving behaviour.

All three models continue to be powered by Renault’s full hybrid E-Tech 200hp powertrain. The company notes that higher-spec variants dominate demand, with Esprit Alpine and Atelier Alpine trims accounting for around 85 percent of Rafale sales.