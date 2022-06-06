Honda 2Wheelers Celebrates World Environment Week 2022

Reaffirming the need for sustainable existence in harmony with nature through transformative on-ground changes, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on the occasion of World Environment Day (5th June), kickstarted its week-long (5th-11th June) National Environment Campaign.

Noteworthy, the campaign was kicked-off with a tree-plantation ceremony led by Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO and Mr. Takeshi Kobayashi, Director, Sales & Marketing organized at the company’s Future Honda, Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) dealership. Also gracing the event with their presence were Mr. Yogesh Mathur (Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing) and Mr. Shivaprakash Hiremath, (Operating Officer, Customer Service) & Mr. Masashi Yahata (Executive Coordinator, Customer Service) along with other senior delegates.

As part of this campaign, the company will undertake the plantation of over 44000 saplings across its dealerships & office premises in India along with other activities. Also, during the week free of cost PUC check-ups will be conducted in collaboration with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) for all the customers visiting the HMSI authorized dealership network, among other activities.

With an aim to bring a holistic understanding of environment protection, Honda will engage customer groups & personnel at 6000+ dealership network including HMSI associates at all its office locations and manufacturing plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

The week-long national campaign is a synergy between UNEP’s 2022 global theme of ‘Only One Earth’ and ‘Honda’s vision to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050.’