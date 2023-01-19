High-Speed Hop Leo Electric Scooter Launched With Range of Upto 120 km

HOP Electric has launched the High-Speed variant of its best-selling electric scooter, HOP LEO. The launch of the new e-scooter further reinforces the company's aim to offer cost effective mobility to customers. Consumers can purchase this electric two-wheeler at their nearest HOP Experience Center and Online.

Hop Leo Electric Scooter boasts an impressive true range of 120 Kms. Powered by eflow technology with voltage architecture of 72 V, the motor power (peak) is 2200 W and the max torque at the wheel is 90 Nm, making it one of the most powerful entry segment electric scooters on the market.

The motor type is a BLDC hub motor, and the controller is a Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, ensuring that the scooter is easy to handle and offers a smooth ride. The battery type is an advanced lithium-ion, with an installed capacity of 2.1 kWh delivering upto 120 Kms per charge. It comes with an 850 W smart charger, and the charging time (0-80%) is 2.5 hours.

Hop Leo comes with an LCD digital display and does not have connectivity, but a 3rd party GPS tracker is optional. The scooter is available in five different colours: Black, White, Grey, Blue, and Red, and registration with a green number plate is required.

HOP LEO HS will be available at HOP Experience Centres starting January 2023 and will feature a price tag of under Rs 1 lakh.