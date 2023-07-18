Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched at Rs 1.41 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched yet another 200cc motorcycle with an updated engine head accommodating 4 valves. Please welcome the new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V which has been introduced in the Indian market at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Hero Xtreme 200S 4V offers power-packed riding dynamics, sporty character combined with supreme safety and everyday practicality. Thrilling design along with precise edges invokes the motorcycle’s athletic nature. The state-of-the-art LED headlights ensure superior visibility on all roads. The striking new dual-tone and sporty graphics demonstrate a characteristic flair of the motorcycle.

Apart from enhancing the ergonomics of the motorcycle, the new split handlebar invokes the athletic energy of this long-distance performer. Allowing you to compete for every curve and straightaway all day, the aerodynamic design optimized by the intelligent dimensions work together to offer agile and precise handling. The 200cc 4 Valve oil cooled engine offering 6% more power and 5% added torque, delivers an uncompromised sporty performance.

The smartphone connectivity enabled with Turn-by-Turn navigation along with Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, and Rear hugger makes the new Xtreme 200S 4V fully equipped for long-travel for the city along with sporty riding.

Striking and vibrant dual-tone combinations such as Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and a premium Stealth Edition perfectly expresses the incomparable dynamic sports character of the new Xtreme 200S 4V.