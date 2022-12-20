Hero Xpulse 200T 4V Launched, Priced at Rs 1.25 Lakh

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V has been launched in India. The road-biased version of the Xpulse 200 4V has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is the same engine that we've seen in the Xpulse 200 4V. The highlight of this motor is the presence of 4 valves that have helped to offer a smoother operation. The oil-cooled engine makes 19.1 PS @ at 8500 RPM and torque of 17.3 Nm @ 6500rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The updated design of the new XPulse 200T 4V embraces the passion for relaxed travel on two wheels. The neo-retro styling, and bolder graphics combined with unique color schemes exude elegance and an exclusive classic character. Distinctive features such as circular full-LED headlamps with chrome ring and LED position lamps which are lowered by 20mm enhance the proportions of the vehicle.

The USB charger makes it easier for a rider to stay connected while riding, while the 276mm front and 220mm rear petal disc brakes ensure that the rider is always in complete control and confident of the stopping power.

The Hero Xpulse 200T 4V comes in three exciting new color options, each of which skillfully showcases the varying character traits of the motorcycle – Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold.