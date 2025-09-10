Hero Xoom 160 Sales in India Begin

Hero MotoCorp has begin the sales of the newly launched Xoom 160 in India. First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show, the Xoom 160 immediately grabbed attention with its aggressive styling and promise of “Super Scooter” performance.

At its heart is a 156cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 10.9kW at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. With i3s silent start tech and 4-valve efficiency, the Xoom 160 strikes a balance between strong acceleration, highway capability, and everyday fuel economy. Unlike your average commuter, this one’s built to handle more—thanks to 14-inch wheels, block-pattern tires, and a raised stance that give it both urban agility and weekend-ready confidence.

Hero hasn’t held back on features either. Riders get a smart key with remote seat access, dual-chamber LED headlamps, front disc brake with ABS, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital cluster with turn-by-turn navigation. A wide cushioned seat ensures long-haul comfort, while the scooter’s bold bodywork and premium stance give it commanding road presence.

Positioned as a versatile option for young riders who want more than just point A to B transport, the Xoom 160 blends performance, style, and adventure-ready practicality. Whether it’s navigating city traffic or escaping for a quick weekend ride, this scooter is designed to make every journey feel special.

The Xoom 160 is available across Hero Premia dealerships. With this launch, Hero isn’t just entering a new category—it’s aiming to set a benchmark for India’s growing ‘Super Scooter’ segment.