Hero MotoCorp Launches Futuristic Glamour X 125

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the all-new Glamour X 125, a feature-packed motorcycle that redefines the 125cc segment with futuristic design, advanced technology, and superior performance.

Carrying forward the Glamour brand’s legacy of trust and innovation, the new Glamour X comes loaded with several first-in-segment features. It debuts the world’s first Low-Battery Kick Startability, powered by Hero’s AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) technology. The bike also offers Ride-by-Wire, Cruise Control, three riding modes (Eco, Road, Power), and a Panic Brake Alert system, making it the most technologically advanced motorcycle in its class.

Design & Features

The Glamour X 125 boasts a bold stance with sharp character lines and sculpted bodywork. Its Signature ‘H’ LED lighting package includes a powerful headlamp, position lights, and a stylish tail lamp. Riders also get a multi-colour LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, and an ambient light sensor. Ergonomically designed switchgear and added hazard-light functionality enhance convenience.

Performance

At its core, the bike is powered by the Sprint-EBT engine producing 11.4 BHP at 8250 RPM. Engine Balancer Technology ensures refined performance with reduced vibrations, while optimized gear ratios and a tuned cam profile deliver instant throttle response. A silent cam chain and balancer shaft add to the smoothness, while the bass-rich exhaust note gives it a big-bike feel.

Comfort & Utility

The wide handlebar, high ground clearance, and cushioned seats ensure rider comfort. Passenger needs are addressed with a larger pillion seat, robust grab rail, and an under-seat storage box with USB-C charging.

Pricing

The Hero Glamour X 125 is available in two variants – Drum at ₹89,999 and Disc at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With futuristic design and first-in-class features, the Glamour X 125 sets new benchmarks in the 125cc motorcycle space.