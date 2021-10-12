Hero Pleasure + XTEC with Bluetooth, LED Headlamp Launched

Aligned to its aggressive growth strategy in the scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Pleasure+ XTec. The Pleasure+ XTec adds to the ever-growing appeal of the iconic Pleasure brand.

The Hero Pleasure + XTEC features a new LED projector headlamp - a first-ever feature in the 110cc segment - enhanced aesthetics and a new vibrant paint in Jubilant Yellow bring a fresh appeal to the scooter.

With enhanced technology features such as Hero’s revolutionary i3S Technology, (Idle-Stop-Start System), digital analogue speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, Side-Stand Engine cut off, Metal Front Fender, the rider can master any driving situation with confidence.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Pleasure+ 110 is a trendsetter and is quickly becoming one of the country’s most admired and popular scooters. The XTec model brings more charm with elegant elements inspired from the Platinum edition, more durability with the front metal fender, more comfort with a branded seat backrest and a boost of technology with the projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and Hero’s patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Pleasure+ 110 has just become even more desirable!”

The Hero Pleasure + XTEC has been launched at INR 69,500. On the other hand, the LX variant of the scooter costs INR 61,900.

All prices are ex-showroom