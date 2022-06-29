Hero Passion Now With New Features - Bluetooth, Projector & More

Hero Passion is now available with a bunch of new features including Bluetooth connectivity and LED projector headlamp. Hero MotoCorp is offering these features with the new XTEC model of the motorcycle that has been launched in India.

Hero Passion XTEC Features

Hero Passion XTEC gets a first-in-segment full digital speedometer console & Bluetooth connectivity that offers phone call alerts with caller name, missed call and SMS notifications. The motorcycle has a segment-first projector LED headlamp.

Hero MotoCorp has also included a side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’. Additionally, the motorcycle also comes with an option of a disc brake and a Combi Braking System (CBS) for better handling. Apart from that, there is a USB charging port real-time mileage indicator and service schedule reminder.

Hero Passion XTEC Engine

Powering it is a 110cc engine that makes 9 BHP of max power at 7500 rpm and 9.79 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. It also features Hero MotoCorp's patented i3S tech for enhanced fuel efficiency

Hero Passion XTEC Price

The drum brake variant has been priced at Rs 74,590 whereas the disc brake model costs Rs 78,990 (ex-showroom). Hero MotoCorp is offering a 5-year warranty too.