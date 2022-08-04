Hero MotoCorp Wheels of Trust - Two-Wheeler Exchange Ecosystem

Further strengthening its digital journey towards enhanced customer experiences, Hero MotoCorp has introduced its two-wheeler resale platform “Wheels of Trust" in a phygital avatar.

By offering an integrated omnichannel (digital and on-ground) exchange ecosystem, the company aims to strengthen its one-stop solution to exchange existing two-wheelers of any brand by providing the best resale value.

Offering the new-age experience, prospective customers can avail Wheels of Trust DIY (do-it-yourself) valuation from the comfort of their smartphones, which promises to deliver swift and transparent indicative resale value. The experts present at 900+ trusted channel partners will then facilitate the customers with professional certification, spot-bidding for best market offers, quick deal and hassle-free exchange for their existing two-wheelers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “‘Wheels of Trust’, the two-wheeler resale platform from Hero MotoCorp has served more than 5 Lac+ happy customers with complete trust, transparency and peace of mind. Now in the phygital avatar, customers can discover the best resale value of any two-wheeler from the comfort and convenience of their homes. The pre-owned segment is evolving each day, and we are happy to provide an ecosystem that enables owners of old two-wheelers to have a hassle-free upgrade."