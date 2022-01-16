Hero MotoCorp Strengthens & Expands Operations in El Salvador

Strengthening its presence in El Salvador, Hero MotoCorp has expanded its operations and commenced retail sales at a newly opened flagship store in the country’s capital city San Salvador.

The showroom that offers 3S (sales, service, spares) operations and is spread over 600 sq. mt, displays Hero MotoCorp’s world-class products such as the Xpulse 200, Hunk 160R and Hunk 150 motorcycles and Dash 125 scooter.

The workshop with five service bays provides the best-in-class aftersales service and spare parts to customers. In keeping with its commitment to provide a world-class customer experience, the company offers a 4-year or 40,000 km warranty across its range of products.

In El Salvador, Hero MotoCorp caters to its customers through a distribution network of over 200 touchpoints including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centers across 14 cities.

Hero MotoCorp’s comprehensive product range in El Salvador includes motorcycles from the premium to entry levels, including the XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, Hunk 150, Ignitor 125, Eco150, Eco 125 and the Dash 125 scooter. The Hunk 150 is the best-selling bike in the 150cc category in El Salvador.