Hero MotoCorp Sells 4.46 Lakh Two-Wheelers in July 2022

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 445,580 units in July 2022.

Signaling a steady sequential growth, Hero MotoCorp has sold 18,35,773 units of motorcycles and scooters so far (April-July) in FY’23. This is a double-digit growth of 24.1% over the corresponding period of FY’22, when the Company had sold 14,78,905 units.

The normal monsoon in most parts of the country, and the consequent agricultural harvest along with the upcoming festive season is expected to keep the sentiments positive and help build the momentum further.

In the first month of the second quarter, Hero MotoCorp launched the exclusive Rally Edition of its widely popular motorcycle Xpulse 200 4V and the latest edition of the iconic Super Splendor in Canvas Black Edition, which comes with the triple promise of Super – Power, Super – Mileage and Super – Comfort.

In the month of June, the company announced Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC) - the first-of-its-kind pan-India talent-hunt program by an OEM (original equipment manufacturer). HDBC is aimed at providing budding riders, enthusiasts and amateurs the much-awaited platform who want to pursue their passion in off-road racing and make a name for themselves in the field.