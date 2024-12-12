BMW Skytop Turns Heads at a Luxury Hotel in Poland

The stunning BMW Skytop, a concept convertible that has attracted enthusiasts across Europe, is now on display at the elegant Verte Hotel in Warsaw, Poland. This exclusive showcase will run until Sunday, December 15, offering visitors a rare opportunity to get up close with this exquisite roadster.

Unveiled earlier this year at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d’Este, the BMW Skytop has since toured iconic events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, Budapest’s Art Market, and Prague’s National Museum. The Skytop’s design is a masterpiece, combining clean, flowing lines with a sharknose front that evokes memories of the legendary Z8. Notably, the concept features removable burgundy targa panels that elegantly stow away in the trunk for an open-top experience.

Although a concept, BMW has confirmed a limited production run of just 50 units, all of which are already sold. While the price remains undisclosed, reports suggest it costs around €500,000, with most units reserved for European buyers.

Under the hood, the Skytop is powered by a 617 hp twin-turbo 4.4L V8 engine, borrowed from the M8, paired with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission. This combination enables a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds.

BMW promises refined driving dynamics and impeccable craftsmanship for this ultra-exclusive model, marking yet another collector’s dream. If you’re in Warsaw, don’t miss the chance to witness automotive artistry at its finest.

Source