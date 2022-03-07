Hero MotoCorp Gives 50 Scooters to Nagpur Police & Fire Dept

In keeping with its unwavering commitment to Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) and Safety, Hero MotoCorp has handed over 60 Hero scooters and 500 helmets to the Nagpur Police Commissionerate (NMC) and the Fire Department to commemorate International Women’s Day.

These Hero scooters would enable police officers and fire department officers to provide rapid services during emergency situations, thereby ensuring better security to the citizens of Nagpur – particularly women.

The scooters were handed over to the Police Commissionerate and the Fire Department by Mr. Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Hero MotoCorp, in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari.

The Hero scooters are equipped with sirens, loudspeakers and other essential police accessories, to empower officers in the city to adequately perform their patrolling duties.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said, “We appreciate Hero MotoCorp for taking the initiative and partnering with the Nagpur Police and Fire Department on the occasion of International Women’s Day. This is an excellent example of a Corporate and local authority collaborating together to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly women.”