Hero MotoCorp Collabs with 9-time National Drag Racing Champion

Hero MotoCorp has signed nine-time national drag racing champion, Hemanth Muddappa, as a Brand Ambassador for the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Hemanth will promote the drag racing culture in India with Hero MotoCorp’s ongoing XDrags, a pan India drag racing experiential event organised on the Hero Xtreme 160R. Hero MotoCorp and Hemanth have already hosted 16 XDrags events so far.

Bengaluru-based Hemanth has been breaking records, including his own, in the drag racing circuit. Earlier this month, he bagged his fifth consecutive title at the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship 2021.

Hemanth won two golds in the above 1050cc (SuperSport) and 851-1050cc (SuperSport) categories and races across three classes – 851-1050cc, 1050cc and above, and foreign open unrestricted. He is the only Indian Drag Racer to win in two classes and holds the record for the fastest time across drag strips in India.

From being told by doctors that he will hardly be able to walk after meeting with a life-threatening accident to clinching the title of India’s Fastest Racer, Muddappa’s race with his life has been inspirational and thrilling as well.