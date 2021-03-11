Hero Karizma Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Cafe Racer Avatar

Back in the day, the Hero Karizma was one of the most popular motorcycles amongst enthusiasts. Its 223cc single-cylinder engine and bikini fairing were able to lure in people who were searching for both performance and good looks. Today, the Karizma is no longer on sale, however, some people still own one. We’ve come across one such Karizma but the catch here is that this motorcycle has been tastefully modified to look nothing like the original model.

The Hero Karizma here has been given its new cafe racer avatar by an Instagram user that goes by the name nikhil.custom. From what we can learn from his account, he’s based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and modifies motorcycles into cafe racers, trackers, scramblers, bobbers, and choppers. And, boy, he’s done a fantastic job with the Karizma.

We can see in the images that the motorcycle is so heavily modified that it’s almost impossible to actually recognise it as a Hero Karizma. It seems that apart from the engine, everything else has been changed. While we can’t go over every part of this build in detail, let’s have a look at some of the most prominent and interesting elements. To begin with, the fuel tank appears to be a custom unit that plays a crucial role in giving this bike its cafe racer look. We also see a pair of USD front forks and monoshock at the rear installed to handle the suspension duties.

Another eye-catching element of this modified Hero Karizma is the dual exhaust setup. The two mufflers are placed under the single-piece seat giving the motorcycle an alluring rear end look. For the taillamp, an LED strip has been used which is installed on the frame itself. Some of the other features include:

Rear tyre hugger

Wide tyres

Clip-on handlebars with retro-styled bar-end mirrors

Disc brakes on both ends

Round classic-looking LED headlamp

Dual-pod instrument console

High-performance air filter

Old-school front turn indicators

Overall, we think that this is one of the best-looking modified Hero Karizma models that we’ve ever seen. What do you guys think? Drop a comment below and let us know.

