Hero Electric & BOLT to Set Up 50,000 EV Charging Stations in India

Hero Electric has partnered up with BOLT to set up 50,000 EV charging stations in India in the next one year. As part of the collaboration, BOLT chargers will be installed at more than 750 Hero Electric touchpoints across India benefitting over 4.5 lakh customers. Furthermore, around 2,000 Hero Electric riders will avail free of cost BOLT charging units set up at their homes. With rising fuel prices, this tie-up is expected to boost EV adoption and the movement toward carbon-free

mobility in India.

The partnership will help both Hero Electric and BOLT achieve their shared goal of providing a robust, affordable and accessible EV charging infrastructure to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The BOLT charging network will be leveraged both by Hero Electric’s enterprise partners and EV customers, significantly curbing range anxiety. Additionally, BOLT will be integrated within the Hero Electric App and website, offering a one-stop solution for locating a charging station, booking a slot, and payment. Post-installation of BOLT charging stations, individuals can choose between private/public

mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs. Moreover, subscription-based plans will be announced for Hero Electric riders to ease their usage.

The BOLT charging network is hardware agnostic and will integrate with any charging solution provider in the country. The BOLT OS comes pre-installed in many EVs and, BOLT’s revolutionary vehicles to charger connectivity (V2C) will enable a seamless fastag-like EV charging experience for EV users.

Hero Electric and BOLT will also be doing a Pilot for IOT tracking solutions for their vehicles. The pilot will also provide Fleet Management and Charging Management solutions to all Hero Electric B2B partners. BOLT will also integrate the BOLT OS enabled Smart speedometer solution with Hero Electric vehicles, enabling a smarter, secure and connected ecosystem, along with BOLT Charging Network.