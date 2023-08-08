Harley-Davidson X440 Receives Over 25,000 Bookings, Now Closed

Riding the wave of an overwhelming response, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has received 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440, since opening the bookings on the 4th of July, 2023.

The booking window has now been closed, and the new booking window will be announced soon. Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards.

The introductory ex-showroom prices have now been revised and the revised prices for the Denim, Vivid and S variants will be INR 2,39,500/-, INR 2,59,500/- and INR 2,79,500/- respectively.

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are delighted with the customer response to Harley-Davidson X440. It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp’s foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model. This is just the beginning of our journey to win in the premium segment. More Iconic launches will follow soon, as we ensure our presence across the portfolio.“

The Harley-Davidson X440 inherits the character of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with its commanding road presence. With its distinctive design, all-metal body, and a powerful engine, the motorcycle showcases its persona of a true performer in style. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust and comfortable over rough terrain, Harley-Davidson X440’s ride quality opens a whole new world for inspiring riding experience.