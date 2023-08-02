Harley-Davidson X440 Price in India Hiked

Harley-Davidson X440 price in India has been hiked. Hero MotoCorp has announced the revised price of the motorcycle via a press statement.

The Harley-Davidson X440 price has been increased by Rs 10,500 which is applicable on all the variants. The smallest capactity motorcycle from the American brand will now be available from Rs 2,39,500 (ex-showroom).

The Harley-Davidson X440 was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 2,29,000 (ex-showroom). This price will expire on 3 Aug 2023.

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said: