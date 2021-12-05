Harley-Davidson Sportster S Launched - 121 HP V-Twin

Hero MotoCorp, the exclusive distributor of Harley-Davidson in India, has launched the Sportster S at the IBW 2021 for INR 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 121 HP V-twin Revolution Max 1250 engine.

Ushering in a new era of Sportster performance, the bike is designed to deliver extraordinary power and performance, elevating the entire riding experience. With a taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension, riders can expect responsive, intuitive handling on a stylish and powerful ride. An addition to the 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle line-up, the Sportster S was unveiled recently at the global virtual launch experience “From Evolution to Revolution”.

The engine of the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is tuned to make tremendous torque at low RPM, with a torque curve that stays flat through the powerband – engine performance designed to deliver strong acceleration from a start with robust power through the mid-range.

On styling, every visual design element of the Sportster S model is an expression of the motorcycle’s raw power. In profile, the Sportster S model appears crouched and powerful, coupled with subtle yet purposeful details on texture, colours and finishes to give it the look of a custom show bike.

The fuel tank and tail section frame the engine as the predominant centrepiece of the motorcycle, while the massive front tire recalls the fender-less front end of a classic bobber. Finally, the tail section, high-mount exhaust, and slim solo seat draw inspiration from the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker. Celebrating self-expression, riders can choose from an array of Sportster S model accessories and paint colours - Vivid Black; Stone Washed White Pearl; Midnight Crimson.