Harley-Davidson Pan America Price in India Announced, Bookings Open

Harley-Davidson has entered the Adventure segment with its Pan America 1250. The all-new and highly awaited motorcycle made its global debut earlier this year in February. And it was only a matter of time before it reached our shores. While Harley-Davidson hasn’t officially launched its first adventure motorcycle in India yet, it has, however, announced the price of the new machine for our market.

The all-new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will be available in two variants - Standard and Special. The former has been priced in India at INR 16.90 lakh* whereas the latter will burn an INR 19.99 lakh* hole in your pocket. Bookings for both models are now open.

Commenting on the commencement of the bookings, Ravi Avalur, Head, Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said:

We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson’s leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from the brand’s Revolution Max 1250 V-twin engine. It’s a 1252cc, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 150hp of max power at 9000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6750rpm. The motorcycle certainly looks like it can handle some serious off-road beating and also crunch up good miles without any hassle.

There are various differences between the Standard and Special variants of the new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250. The latter comes equipped with a semi-active suspension setup that’s going to make a world of a difference. It also features a unique Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) feature which we are looking forward to trying.

We know that Harley-Davidson motorcycles will now be sold in India under the umbrella of Hero MotoCorp. Hero MotoCorp is expanding the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 12 cities currently covered by the dealers, to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network.

With customer-centricity and commitment to globally benchmarked sales and aftersales service as their focus, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to provide a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley- Davidson customers in India.

*Ex-showroom