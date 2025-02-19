Toyota Opens Bookings for the Mighty Land Cruiser 300 in India

Toyota has officially opened bookings for the Land Cruiser 300, the flagship SUV known for its legendary off-road prowess and luxury, in India. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, the latest iteration brings rugged capability with modern technology, making it an elite choice for adventure seekers and luxury enthusiasts alike.

Power Meets Precision

The Land Cruiser 300 comes in ZX and GR-S variants, powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission for improved efficiency and power delivery. Built on the TNGA-F platform, the SUV is lighter yet more robust, ensuring superior agility. Toyota’s AWD Integrated Management (AIM) system, along with Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Multi-Terrain Monitor, provides exceptional off-road capability. The GR-S variant adds off-road-tuned suspension, differential locks, and enhanced shock absorbers for extreme terrains.

Commanding Road Presence

The Land Cruiser 300 retains its muscular stance with a bold grille, sculpted bumper, and sleek yet aggressive styling. The LED Adaptive High Beam System enhances visibility, while the GR-S variant features blacked-out elements and exclusive GR badging for a sportier look. It is available in Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black, offering a refined yet dominating aesthetic.

Unrivaled Comfort & Technology

Inside, the Land Cruiser 300 exudes luxury with premium leather upholstery, an advanced infotainment system, and a spacious cabin. The ZX variant offers elegant Neutral Beige and Black interiors, while the GR-S variant comes with Black or Black & Dark Red upholstery. Features like four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and 8-way power-adjustable seats ensure ultimate comfort. Tech highlights include a 31.24cm touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, and Toyota i-Connect for remote access.

Advanced Safety Features

Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the Land Cruiser 300 offers cutting-edge safety features, including Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), and a 360-degree panoramic camera. With 10 airbags, electronic stability control, and downhill assist, it ensures maximum passenger protection.

Bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 are now open across all Toyota dealerships in India, reaffirming its position as the ultimate luxury off-roader.