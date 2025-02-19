Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec Shatters EV Lap Record at Tsukuba

Hyundai’s high-performance EV, the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec, has set a new benchmark at the ‘Attack Tsukuba 2025’ event in Japan, becoming the fastest electric vehicle to lap the iconic Tsukuba Circuit.

Piloted by Japanese racing legend Nobuteru Taniguchi, the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec clocked an impressive 57.446-second lap, nearly two seconds ahead of its closest EV rival. The track-focused variant retains much of the production-spec IONIQ 5 N but features software enhancements boosting output to 687 PS, along with aerodynamic tweaks, motorsport-grade brakes, and 18-inch Yokohama slick tires.

This milestone highlights Hyundai’s cutting-edge EV performance, reinforcing its foothold in Japan’s evolving electric market.