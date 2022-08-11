Harley-Davidson Nightster Launched, First Motorcycle Delivered

Harley-Davidson Nighster has been launched in India. Delivery of the first unit to the customer has also been completed.

The Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle is the next chapter in the Harley-Davidson Sportster legacy – a leap forward in performance and design built on a foundation laid 65 years ago. Available as a Completely Built-up Units (CBU), Nightster can be booked at all Harley-Davidson dealerships in India at a starting price of INR. 14,99,000/- (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster model marks an evolution of the classic Harley-Davidson Sportster, optimized for extraordinary performance and style while maintaining a Sportster model silhouette. With the on-demand performance of the new Revolution Max 975T powertrain and a host of contemporary electronic rider aids and features, the 2022 Nightster model delivers a ride that is powerful, comfortable, and stylish.

To mark the launch of the Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle in India, Hero MotoCorp executed a unique and exciting nationwide social media campaign – ‘The World’s Best Job’ to identify a candidate for the brand manager position in the Harley-Davidson Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp.

Dr. Aneeka Arora, a 23-year-old Dentist, from Rohtak, Haryana was announced as the successful candidate for the ‘The World’s Best Job’. The Brand Manager position comes with attractive benefits of riding to the Himalayas each year on the Pan America 1250, participation in big 5 H.O.G. Rallies, a crash course at Harley-Davidson University, full Harley-Davidson riding gear and most excitingly, riding to work on India's first Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle.