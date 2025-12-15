GWM Launches Tank 700 SUV in Middle East, Confirms Hi4 Hybrid 4WD for 2026

GWM has officially launched its flagship Tank 700 SUV in the Middle East, marking another major step in the brand’s global expansion. The new premium off-roader is now available across UAE showrooms and the wider Middle East, with its Qatar debut scheduled for next month.

Alongside the Tank 700’s regional launch, GWM confirmed that its Hi4 intelligent four-wheel-drive hybrid system will be introduced to Middle Eastern and African markets in 2026. Developed for demanding conditions, the Hi4 system is engineered to deliver confident performance across diverse terrains and extreme environments, reinforcing the Tank brand’s off-road-focused identity.

The automaker also used the launch event to preview its next-generation 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine platform, underlining its commitment to high-performance powertrains for future SUVs. In addition, GWM showcased an off-road grading system designed to clearly define vehicle capability levels, ranging from urban use to hardcore, professional off-roading.

The Tank sub-brand continues to gain momentum globally. The Tank series is now sold in more than 30 countries, with cumulative global sales crossing 800,000 units. In the Middle East, the Tank lineup has already made a strong impact, with GWM stating that the Tank 500 leads the mid-to-large SUV segment in Qatar.

Beyond sales, GWM highlighted the growing Tank community worldwide, with nearly 80 owner clubs and over 300 online communities, reflecting the brand’s increasing appeal among off-road enthusiasts.