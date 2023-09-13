Gulf Partners with India Bike Week 2023 to Promote Responsible Riding

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is delighted to announce its partnership with India Bike Week 2023 (IBW), a significant step in its ongoing commitment to India’s vibrant and ever-growing motorcycling community in India. As the presenter of IBW's flagship intellectual property, the "Chai-Pakoda Rides," Gulf further cements its dedication to enhancing the experiences of bikers and enthusiasts across the country.

The partnership with IBW is a natural fit for Gulf, as both brands share a passion for motorcycling and the thrill of the open road. Gulf is a leading provider of lubricants for motorcycles, and IBW is the largest motorcycle festival in India. Together, they aim to create an unforgettable experience for bikers across categories.

The "Chai-Pakoda Rides" are a popular feature of IBW, and Gulf is excited to be the presenter of this experience. The rides offer bikers the opportunity to explore the scenic countryside of India while enjoying a traditional Indian chai and pakora break. Gulf will also provide support along the route, ensuring bikers have a safe and enjoyable experience.

India Bike Week, Asia's premier motorcycling festival, brings together biking enthusiasts and adventure seekers. This iconic event showcases new bike launches, fosters connections among riders nationwide, and celebrates the joy of riding. The event will be held in Goa on 8th and 9th December 2023 this year. Against the backdrop of Goa's pristine beaches, this two-day extravaganza is a must-attend for motorcycle enthusiasts and travellers. The event's popularity is evident through its impressive turnout of over 20,000 bikers from across the country.

Gulf has a longstanding commitment to the motorcycling community, with a range of high-quality lubricants that cater to the unique needs of motorcycle enthusiasts. Gearing up for India Bike Week 2023, Gulf is excited to embark on this incredible journey alongside passionate bikers and enthusiasts.