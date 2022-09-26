GP Edition of KTM RC 200 and RC 390 Launched in India

KTM has launched the GP Edition of RC 200 and RC 390 motorcycles in India. Bookings for both models have commenced.

With the special GP Edition, the KTM RC 390 & 200 get a unique and visually striking look that matches their legendary track performance. The changes are limited to cosmetics only and should appeal to more buyers.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd said:

The fully faired KTM RC motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. The next-gen KTM RC range has brought in younger and performance-focused customers, helping us strengthen our position in the premium performance motorcycle segment. The special GP edition launched today complements the aggressive performance bias of the motorcycle with a livery that showcases its racing genes.

The GP Edition variants will be sold along with the existing KTM RC range at the same price. The KTM RC 390 GP Edition is available at Rs. 3,16,070 whereas the RC 200 GP Edition would cost you Rs. 2,14,688 (ex-showroom).